Milwaukee Weather: Sun and warmer temperatures before weekend rain
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Fog will be a recurring issue Wednesday and Thursday mornings, especially in valleys and near Lake Michigan, before lifting to reveal warm afternoons in the 80s.
By late Friday into Saturday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, though coverage looks spotty and it won’t be a washout.
Temperatures cool closer to seasonal norms over the weekend with highs in the 70s, bringing more comfortable conditions.
Early next week looks drier and mild, with pleasant fall weather and lighter winds.
Today: 80 Lake. Patchy AM Fog. Sunny.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: A few clouds. Patchy fog forming.
Low: 62°
Wind: SW 3-7
Thursday: 78 Lake. Mostly sunny.
High: 82°
Wind: NE 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 61° High: 76°
Wind: E 5-10
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 59° High: 76°
Wind: SE 5-15
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 63° High: 78°
Wind: S 5-10
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 62° High: 80°
Wind: SW 5-10
