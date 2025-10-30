Apparent meteor shoots over downtown Milwaukee: video

The Brief A FOX6 tower camera captured an apparent meteor over Milwaukee on Wednesday. A meteor is a streak of light that appears in the sky when a small piece of space debris, often called a meteoroid, enters Earth’s atmosphere and burns up.



Did you see it, too? A FOX6 News tower camera captured an apparent meteor shooting over downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Oct. 29. It happened around 10:15 p.m.

The American Meteor Society is a nonprofit that observes and collects information about meteors and related phenomona. While not confirmed, the organization notes it has a pending report of a fireball in Milwaukee around that time – one of dozens of pending reports from around Wisconsin on Wednesday.

A meteor is a streak of light that appears in the sky when a small piece of space debris, often called a meteoroid, enters Earth’s atmosphere and burns up due to friction.

These bright flashes are sometimes known as "shooting stars," though they’re not stars at all. If a meteor survives its fiery journey and lands on Earth’s surface, it’s called a meteorite.