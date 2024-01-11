Milwaukee County snow emergency; courthouse closed Friday, Jan. 12

article

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has declared a snow emergency for Friday, Jan 12.

A news release says in a snow emergency, all non-essential departments will be closed for the safety of Milwaukee County employees and the public. That means several Milwaukee County facilities will be closed on Friday including the Milwaukee County Courthouse, Vel Phillips Detention Center, and the Marcia P. Coggs Building (with the exception of the Behavioral Health Mobile Crisis Teams).

Certain departments, and in some cases certain positions, are defined as being essential to performing duties during the snow emergency, and therefore those employees in those departments will resume work as usual. Non-essential ‘Telework Able’ employees should telework.

Unsheltered residents are encouraged to call 211 for information on the closest warming center that is open to them and help accessing a shelter through a coordinated intake process.

Gearing up for snow, bitter cold

Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) clinics will remain open and operational, as weather permits.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities during extreme cold spells and to wear appropriate warm clothing that covers exposed skin, including fingers, nose, and ears.

Staying aware of symptoms for frostbite and hypothermia is crucial. Frostbite can occur within minutes, causing affected areas to appear white or grayish-yellow and feel firm or waxy. Hypothermia is a life-threatening condition characterized by low body temperature, leading to shivering, drowsiness, clumsiness, and confusion. Immediate medical attention is necessary for both conditions.

Residents are encouraged to check on family members, friends, and neighbors who may be at higher risk for injuries or illness, especially the elderly and those with specific medical conditions. Additionally, limit the time children and pets spend outdoors during extreme cold weather.

If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of hypothermia or frostbite, contact a medical provider immediately. In case of a health emergency, dial 911.

Individuals in need of public spaces and shelters to stay warm during the day or overnight can consult 211’s list of locations or simply dial 211.

