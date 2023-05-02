Milwaukee area warmer weather finally favored 2nd week of May

The Milwaukee area has struggled to consistently get within average temperatures since April 15. Finally, that tide seems to turn heading into the second week of May.

Between May 8-12, just about the entire eastern U.S. is favored to see warmer-than-average temperatures. During that time, Milwaukee's average high sits between 64-66 degrees – meaning plenty of 70s will push into the Midwest more likely than not.

Warmer-than-average temperatures are favored from May 8-12 for much of the eastern US

We're already starting a warming trend after Wednesday, May 3 as temperatures return to average by the end of the week. We should be around 60 degrees to start May, but since April 15 we've only had five days warmer than average – let alone when it was sunny. It has been chilly, rainy, windy, and by most measures unpleasant the past two weeks.

What made this stretch of cooler weather was a particularly cruel early warmup from April 9-15, when we set multiple record highs and sat in the 70s for our longest stretch since the start of November.

Milwaukee's improving trend starts Thursday, May. 4

Areas SW could hit 70 degrees no problem on Thursday, May. 4

By Thursday, May 4 the warmup begins with highs inland getting near 70s. Historically, it's not impossible to see chilly temps but with this outlook, it'll be very hard for Mother Nature to give us any more hints of winter.