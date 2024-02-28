Milwaukee sees 58° temperature swing in 16 hours

Wisconsin cities recorded nearly 60° swings in temperatures within 24 hours from Tuesday's balmy weather and Wednesday's chilly return to winter, tying a record for at least one city and potentially setting a record elsewhere.

That's according to a National Weather Service review of historic temperature data following the wild winter weather that swept through the middle of the U.S. this week.

"We had snow, rain, thunder, sunny weather, everything that’s Milwaukee," said Larreon Hopkins. "I’m used to it. It’s Milwaukee. You can never expect the weather to just stay what it is."

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Milwaukee reviewed data for Milwaukee and Madison. Milwaukee recorded a high of 74°F followed by a low of 16°F on Wednesday morning — a 58° change. Meteorologists think the temperature change may have broken or come close to previous record-setting events for Milwaukee in 1911 and 1934. But historic hourly temperature data for Milwaukee is incomplete, making it impossible to definitively decide that's the case. Tuesday’s high in Milwaukee did break records for the date, for all of February and for any winter date.

On Tuesday, people were playing volleyball at Milwaukee's Bradford Beach. Twenty-four hours later, the beach is practically barren – just one surfer in the water and Craig Stone.

Bradford Beach, Milwaukee

"I love the weather here, it can do whatever it wants," Stone said.

Stone's dog, Lilly, does not mind the temperature drop.

"It doesn’t matter the temperature. She needs her walk. So it could be below zero and she still need a walk," Stone said.

Others sing a different tune.

"I’m cold, I want to go back to yesterday," said Shay Lewis.

Elsewhere in Wisconsin

In Madison, Tuesday's 70°F high plunged to 11°F by Wednesday morning. The temperature swing of 59° within 24 hours tied the previous record set in 1911. Kuroski said Tuesday's recorded high broke previous records for the same date, for all of February and for any winter season date — which the weather service considers the months of December, January and February.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.