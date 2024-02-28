Health impact of weather, temperature changes

article

Are you feeling under the weather? Doctors say a quick change in temperature could be to blame.

Milwaukee had a high temperature of 74 degrees on Tuesday, but that dropped to 16 degrees on Wednesday.

"We’ve had a ton of calls with people feeling under the weather – a lot of sinus issues, stuffy nose, runny nose and just feeling fatigued," said Dr. Robert Kitsis with Ascension.

Kitsis is a family medicine physician. He said the drastic change in weather causes changes in pressure, which can cause swelling in nose and sinus tissues and lead to headaches and migraines.

"It does take a couple weeks for our bodies to really get adjusted to these temperature swings," Kitsis said.

UW Health allergist Eric Schauberger said weather conditions can also increase allergy and asthma symptoms.

"If it's been warmer a few days in a row, it's going to result in probably an increased amount of mold in the air," said Schauberger.

So where can you find relief? Schauberger said over-the-counter medicines and nasal sprays might do the trick. Getting enough rest and trying a humidifier are also ways to prevent feeling sick.

"The symptoms will get better when we have more leveling out of the temperatures," said Kitsis.

If you have a fever, or your symptoms last longer than 10 days, doctors said you might have a virus not related to the weather.