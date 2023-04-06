Tornado near Lake Geneva Wednesday morning, NWS reports

The National Weather Service has reported a "brief" tornado touched down near Lake Geneva on Wednesday morning, April 5.

According to NWS storm survey information, the EF-0 tornado had peak winds estimated at around 80 mph and was on the ground for about two minutes around 6:40 a.m. – passing east of Lake Geneva near the line between Bloomfield and Lyons. Its path was estimated at 75 yards wide, and it was on the ground for 0.6 miles.

The main damage associated with the tornado, the NWS said, was to numerous trees at a single home. Some trees were uprooted with some debris carried into a nearby field. There was some minor roofing damage.

The tornado came less than a week after the NWS confirmed three different tornadoes touched down in Walworth County – in Elkhorn, Sharon and Whitewater areas – all EF-0 as well.

