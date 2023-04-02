10 Wisconsin tornadoes Friday, 5 in SE WI: NWS

The National Weather Service confirmed at least 10 tornadoes touched down Friday night, March 31; five of them in southeast Wisconsin.

Most were rated EF-0.

Three of the tornadoes (one near Palmyra, one east of Stoughton and one in Green County) were rated EF-1.

All of these tornadoes occurred between 7:08 p.m. and 8:27 p.m. Friday.

In southeast Wisconsin, there was a tornado in Palmyra, a tornado in Jefferson County, plus an additional tornado south of Whitewater in Walworth County. This is in addition to Elkhorn and Sharon tornadoes.

The NWS posted a list of all 10 tornadoes with more details on their website.