Iowa tornado: Severe weather produced long-track EF-4 storm

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has confirmed an EF-4 tornado hit Winterset, part of Des Moines near Carlisle, before lifting in Newton, Iowa.

Estimated winds were 170 mph with a path length of nearly 70 miles. The widest the damage path reached was 800 yards.

The totality of the damage has yet to be assessed, but unfortunately some fatalities and injuries were reported.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

GoFundMe accounts

If you are interested in donating to families that were affected by the tornado and other tornadoes in Iowa, here are some links where you can donate…