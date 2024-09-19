Meet Holly Baker, FOX6's new meteorologist

Say hello to Holly Baker, FOX6's new meteorologist and weather expert!

Holly joined the FOX6 WakeUp team on Thursday morning to formally introduce herself.

What to know about Holly

Holly was born and raised in Dothan, Alabama which is known as the "Peanut Capital of the World." She was inspired by her grandparents in her early childhood. They would tell her to look out the window every Sunday morning to tell them what the weather looked like so they would know how to dress up for church. As she grew older and learned more science, she became more and more intrigued with the weather. She continued to keep her grandparents up to date with local weather daily.

Holly received a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in Mathematics in 2022 from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. Holly Baker is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Additionally, she is a member of the National Association of Black Journalist (NABJ), where she serves as the Vice-Chair for the Weather and Climate Task Force. Holly is also a member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS).

In her free time, Holly enjoys making weather fun for local students with her franchise "Heating up with Holly." She also enjoys making gourmet meals and comfort foods, reading, taking professional photos, swimming, shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.

Baker says she is "so elated about joining the FOX6 Weather Team at WITI! I am looking forward to experiencing the different types of weather events that happen in Milwaukee. From trying all the foods, experiencing the city life, and weathering the storms… This is the moment I’ve been waiting for."

