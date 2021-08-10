Heat advisory from noon-7 p.m. Tuesday, storms expected

article

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 for the following counties: Dodge County, Jefferson County, Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Racine County, Walworth County, Washington County, Waukesha County.

Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees are expected.

Storms are then expected to develop mid to late afternoon and push east this evening. Large hail, winds of 70 MPH+, and a few tornadoes will be possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, according to the National Weather Service.

