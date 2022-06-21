Heat advisory for SE Wisconsin from noon-7 p.m. Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.
Highs are expected to reach 94 to 98. Heat index values of 100 to 107 expected. There is a very slight chance for isolate strong thunderstorms late evening and overnight. Heat related issues will peak in the mid-afternoon.
The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) will be enhancing surveillance for heat-related illness in the coming days and working with Milwaukee Metropolitan Extreme Weather Task Force partners to address vulnerable population needs during this period.
Those looking for a place to cool down can visit Milwaukee.gov/CoolingSites for an updated list. Those in need of emergency services should call Impact 211 for assistance.
To prevent heat-related illness or death, the Milwaukee Health Department advises citizens to take the following precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
Stay Cool
- Slow down. Limit physical activity, and try to spend part of your day in air-conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, movie theaters, or libraries.
- Never leave children or pets in a parked car. Temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.
- Take cool baths or showers and use wet towels on your skin to help you cool down.
- Do not rely on fans as a primary cooling device.
- Check in on those most-at-risk twice a day.
Stay Hydrated
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day, regardless of thirst.
- Avoid consuming caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as these can increase heat effects.
- Remind others to drink enough water.
Stay Informed
- Check local news and weather reports for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.
- Be aware of symptoms of heat-related illness
- Heat exhaustion symptoms include: heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, or fainting
- Heat stroke symptoms include: extremely high body temperature, hot and dry skin (no sweating), rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, or unconsciousness
- Check on relatives, friends, or neighbors, especially those most susceptible to heat-related illness, which includes the very young, the elderly, and those on certain medications (especially certain medications related to blood pressure, heart disease, and mental health).
Additional guidance on hot weather safety can be found at Milwaukee.gov/HotWeatherSafety.