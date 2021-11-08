Good time for fall cleanup before an active weather pattern

article

Fall foliage is coming to an end in Wisconsin, but the next few days are good to get some fall cleanup in!

At this point, nearly all of Wisconsin is averaging past peak, with all of southeastern Wisconsin already there.

The forecast calls for dry weather Monday, most of Tuesday, and Wednesday before an active pattern starts. Rain is in the forecast later in the week, along with much colder weather for the weekend.

On average, our first snowfall happens in November, and with the forecast trending colder and more active, we could see it within the next two weeks.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News