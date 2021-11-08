Waukesha County Parks: Free entrance during Thanksgiving week

article

All nine fee-based Waukesha County Parks will have free entrance from Monday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 28, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow announced on Monday, Nov. 8.

Waukesha County fee-based park locations with free admission include:

Fox Brook Park, 2925 N. Barker Road, Brookfield, WI 53045

Fox River Park, W264 S4500 River Road, Waukesha, WI 53189

Menomonee Park, W220 N7884 Town Line Road, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Minooka Park, 1927 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186

Mukwonago Park, S100W31900 County Hwy LO, Mukwonago, WI 53149

Muskego Park, S83 W20370 Janesville Road, Muskego, WI 53150

Naga-Waukee Park, 651 Hwy 83, Hartland, WI 53029

Nashotah Park, W330 N5113 C.T.H. C, Nashotah, WI 53058

Ryan Park, W262 N4656 Ryan Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072

Park staff will be transitioning these parks to an automatic license plate reader system and online payment system throughout the week. Learn more information about the new system.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Annual Park Admission Stickers go on sale Black Friday, November 26. Admission stickers are good from date of purchase through December 31, 2022. Stickers are available for purchase online.