Daily Forecast Update
MILWAUKEE - Air Quality Alert Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine & Kenosha Co. Noon-11pm Wed.
Scattered showers ending overnight with temperatures dropping through the 60s.
Partly sunny, warm and humid on Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. T-Storms are possible Wednesday night.
Warm and humid on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. T-Storms are possible on Thursday. Depending on where a cold front is located, some storms could be severe Thursday.
Partly sunny, cooler and less humid on Friday with highs in the 70s. Cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s, much warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid-80s.
Tonight: Scattered showers ending overnight.
Low: 60°
Dewpoint: 53°
Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance for t-storms at night.
High: 87°
Dewpoint: 61°
Wind: S 5-15
Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with a chance for t-storms.
AM Low: 70° High: 84°
Dewpoint: 67°
Wind: WNW 10-20
Friday: Partly sunny. 71 Lake.
AM Low: 60° High: 75° Inland, 71° Lake
Dewpoint: 52°
Wind: NNE 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler with a slight chance for t-storms.
AM Low: 53° High: 69°
Dewpoint: 53°
Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid. Slight chance for t-storms.
AM Low: 57° High: 84°
Dewpoint: 65°
Wind: SW 10-20
Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Slight chance for t-storms.
AM Low: 67° High: 85°
Dewpoint: 66°
Wind: ENE 5-10