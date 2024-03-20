FOX Model: What is it? How are FOX6 meteorologists putting it to work?

You may have heard the FOX6 Weather Experts mention a new tool in their weather forecasting arsenal. It is the FOX Model. What is it? What makes it different from other forecasting models? And why should you trust what it is offering?

Weather computer models are an important tool for meteorologists. Forecasts are put together using a meteorologist's education, experience and computer model guidance.

What is a computer model?

A computer model is a set of complex mathematical equations that simulates motions in the atmosphere. Current weather conditions are put into a computer model and run through these complex equations. The model then comes up with a solution or a forecast for the following hours and days.

There are several computer models, from the GFS or the "American Model" to the European or "Euro." The FOX Model is a custom computer model designed by a TV meteorologist at FOX in Tampa.

The FOX Model was initially designed for tropical use in Florida. But they quickly realized it performed well with snow in the upper-Midwest. They saw that this model could be beneficial across the country. FOX Weather in New York added computing power to the FOX Model, allowing it to be a higher-resolution model. This allows the model to see smaller-scale features (ie. snow banding, individual t-storms, etc).

What makes the FOX Model unique is that it provides an additional tool to show viewers the weather systems coming in. More importantly, it is customizable. This means that if there are features we would like to see added, we have the ability to do that since it is controlled by FOX in Tampa, Florida.

This really is an exclusive model. Only a handful of FOX stations across the country have access to this data, including FOX Weather in New York. This is data you will not find anywhere else.