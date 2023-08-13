Flood watch for southeast Wisconsin Monday

article

A flood watch has been posted for all of southeastern Wisconsin from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

It is rare to see a flood watch issued during a drought. However, several inches of rain will fall on Monday.

The dry ground will cause a lot of this rain to run off instead of soaking in. Poor drainage areas, urban areas and low-lying areas could experience flooding.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

One to three inches of rain is expected, but some areas could see even higher amounts.

Rain will really pick up after 9 to 10 a.m. Monday. It will rain pretty much all day and all night.

Embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, with heavy rain being the greatest threat out of these storms, but hail and wind are also not out of the question.

Rain will continue Monday evening before tapering off around 2 to 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The rainiest single storm in Milwaukee this year was on Feb. 27 with 2.06" of rain. Monday could bring the rainiest single storm of the year so far.

What makes this storm different from the others this summer? It's all about storm track. The other storms have skirted by to our south, causing heavy rain to miss us. This is a strong storm system that will track right on top of us. This will put us in a favored area for heavy rain.

In addition, given the slower movement of this storm, the rain will continue into Monday night, but it will come in out of a different direction.

The rain will pivot around an area of low pressure, sending rain in off of the lake (from the northeast), keeping those rain chances alive into late Monday night.

You can get updated rain totals here.