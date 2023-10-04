First freeze watch of season for the Great Plains

Temperatures for much of western North Dakota Wednesday night, Oct. 4 through Thursday morning, Oct. 5 have a good chance of reaching freezing or below. This is the closest freeze watch to Wisconsin so far this season. Frost advisories have already occurred for parts of northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula.

While yes it's the closest one yet it's still over 500 miles away. Still a very boring road trip distance from impacting southeast Wisconsin. But we do have colder air on the horizon.

Freeze Watch for North Dakota until Thursday morning, Oct. 5 over 500 miles away

Multiple cold fronts move through heading into the weekend. High temperatures will struggle to get even into the upper 50s on Saturday, Oct. 7 and lows could flirt with the upper 30s. Areas inland and to the northwest have the best chance of frost potential in our area.

Since the year 2000, Milwaukee's average first freezing temperature occurred around Oct. 24 and the latest freeze since 2000 happened last year on Nov. 13.