Feeling down? A new study says you can blame it on the rain!

The Brief New scientific research shines light on how weather and seasonal changes affect your mood. The study tracked the mobile health data of over 400 participants for more than a full year. Women and younger adults are more impacted.



Milwaukee has seen a lot of rain so far this season. New scientific research shines a light on how weather and seasonal changes affect your mood and even impact depression!

The study tracked the mobile health data of over 400 participants for more than a full year, and it turns out, not everyone is hit as hard by cloudy, wet days, but there are significant links between our environment and our mental health.

Temperature and daylight matter most

What we know:

It was pretty clear that warming temperatures and more daylight impact our mood, but not in a positive way for everyone! For some, warmer weather and longer days improved their mood and boosted their physical activity, but for others, these same conditions had the opposite effect.

The impact of weather and seasonal changes hits harder for younger participants and women.

The wide variation in responses suggests a one-size-fits-all approach won't work. Tailored strategies—like exercising indoors during winter or using light therapy—may be more effective for specific individuals.

What you can do

Dig deeper:

Track your mood and activity: Use a wearable smart device to monitor your sleep patterns and activity. Experts suggest a mood journal to track how you feel across the different seasons. Awareness is the first step toward intervention.

Adjust your routine: If you notice your mood dips in winter or on a cloudy wet day, try adding more light exposure, full-spectrum lights or staying active with indoor workouts.

Talk to your doctor: Discuss any seasonal or weather-related changes in mood or energy with a healthcare provider.

Be active, even when it’s hard: Regular physical activity is shown to reduce depression. Get outside, or find an indoor activity you enjoy.

Advocate for a personalized treatment plan: If one kind of treatment doesn’t work, it doesn’t mean others won’t. Push for care plans that are tailored to your personal response to the weather and seasonal changes.

What's next:

This study offers a lot of hope by showing that understanding your own unique response to weather patterns and the seasons can empower you and your healthcare team to make more informed, effective mental health decisions. According to the authors, personalized strategies may be key to beating the seasonal blues.

If you'd like to read the full study, you can find it here: Zhang, Y., et al. (2025). Assessing seasonal and weather effects on depression and physical activity using mobile health data. npj Mental Health Research, 4:11. https://doi.org/10.1038/s44184-025-00125-x