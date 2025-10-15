Fall in Door County: Things to do, peak leaf season and more

The Brief Door County is a popular destination for viewing fall foliage and seasonal events. Fall colors start in the northern peninsula and work their way down southward. There are five state parks to view the fall colors, along with a beautifully scenic winding road.



Wisconsinites love their fall foliage, and one of the best spots to view them is across Door County.

Local perspective:

Door County is a long, narrow peninsula where the fall foliage season seems to linger. Colors start changing across the northern portion, then work their way southward to the lower peninsula.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Fall foliage is currently at about 40%, but it will be close to peak in the next two weeks. Destination Door County has an online color report you can use to keep track.

There are five state parks in Door County – more than any other county in Wisconsin. They all provide beautiful spots to view the changing leaves. Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park gives those bird's-eye views of the fall colors. Potawatomi State Park's tower has reopened after being closed for the last eight years, too. There is also Newport State Park, Rock Island State Park and Whitefish Dunes State Park.

Another iconic spot for photography, no matter the season, is the winding road at the tip of the peninsula, on Highway 42 from Gills Rock to Northport. It winds back and forth through the trees, making it fun to observe and drive through.

Door County's biggest fall event takes place the weekend of Oct. 17-19. Sister Bay's Fall Fest hosts three days of an arts and crafts show, soapbox derby, parade, music and fall food. The following weekend, Oct. 24-26, hosts Halloween events throughout Door County. There are also numerous apple orchards for apple picking, and roadside stands for farm-grown pumpkins.

There was also a Christmas movie filmed in Door County – "A Cherry Pie Christmas" – that was recently released on Great American Family, with many locals as extras in the film. Door County may become more popular during the quieter winter and holiday season because of it.