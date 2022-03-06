Confirmed tornado in Stoughton, WI from Saturday night's storms

article

At approximately 9:53 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, a strong thunderstorm moving through Dane County spawned an EF-1 tornado just southeast of downtown Stoughton, WI. The tornado traveled about 5 miles, with max winds of 95mph, knocking down power lines and causing damage to homes and buildings in the area.

The track ended just before reaching I-90 but not without leaving a lengthy damage path about 50 yards wide and power outages in much of the Stoughton area.

