Cold start to the week; what to expect

article

The snow has moved out, and the cold is about to blow in. After 1-2" of snow fell in most areas on Sunday, cold air is on the way from the northwest in the wake of the storm system.

The wind will pick up out of the west Monday morning causing wind chills to drop into the single digits. The wind will be gusty at times, with gusts over 20mph.



We will have some sun on Monday, but the wind will continue to cause wind chills to stay in the low teens on Monday afternoon.

It will be even colder on Tuesday with morning wind chills at or a little below zero.



Tuesday afternoon wind chills will be in the mid-teens with partly sunny skies.



It won't last though. This cold blast will move out of our area by mid-week. Highs in the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.