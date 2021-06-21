Chicago suburbs tornado rated EF-3; peak winds of 140 mph

article

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a preliminary tornado damage rating of EF-3 on the twister that hit the Chicago suburbs of Naperville and Willow Springs on Sunday, June 20. That means the storm had peak wind speeds of 140 miles per hour.

An NWS damage survey team visited the areas between Naperville and Willow Springs on Monday. Officials say the majority of damage surveyed so far is consistent with wind speeds reaching up to 140 mph. When the winds were at their worst, the tornado was near Princeton Circle in Naperville.

NWS officials are continuing to survey the damage in the path of the tornado. Additional information about the twister's path length and width will be coming in the days ahead.

