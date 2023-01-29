Bitter cold headed for Wisconsin; winter snowstorm totals add up

The snow from a winter storm has moved out, and now southeast Wisconsin needs to brace for bitter cold.

Several inches of snow were reported across the entire FOX6 News viewing area. Most spots were between 5 inches and 8 inches – with some spots exceeding that total. Monitor the latest snowfall totals.

The official total at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport as of midnight was 6.4". That is the biggest snowfall of the season.

The next issue for southeast Wisconsin will be the cold air that is arriving behind this snow.

That cold air will stick around through much of next week with the coldest days being Monday and Tuesday.

We do see warmer air returning by next weekend.