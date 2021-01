Biggest snow of the season moves in Saturday evening

This evening through Sunday, Jan. 31, 4-8" of widespread snow is possible, most of southeast Wisconsin will be within that range when it's all said and done. Areas along the lake have the potential for 8"+ if adequate lake enhancement occurs.

Snowfall forecast for Saturday, Jan. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 31

Southeast Wisconsin will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 6pm Saturday, Jan. 30 to 6pm Sunday, Jan. 31 as heaving snow will reduce visibility and cause dangerous travel conditions.

This warning timeframe is right in line with SkyVision's current model runs as most of the heavy snow won't become widespread until later this evening. Throughout the overnight is when we'll experience a majority of our snow accumulation and push meaning into the 4-8" range but there is potential for more.

Right, along the lake from Sheboygan down to Chicago there's a good chance we'll see higher totals due to lake enhancement and higher levels of atmospheric moisture. While compression will likely occur with how wet the snow will be high totals above 8"+ will be possible. Sunday morning, Jan. 31 through the afternoon is when these spots could pick up an additional 2" as slowly most of the system starts to move east.

Advertisement

Read the complete FOX6 Weather forecast.

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They including the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

Download for Android

Download for IOS

FOX6 News app

Download for Android

Download for iOS

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there. All of these images are at the ready — just one click away.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. CLICK HERE to monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA

CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook

CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook

CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook

CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook

CLICK HERE to "Like" AJ Waterman on Facebook

CLICK HERE to "Like" Eric Manges on Facebook

CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on Twitter

CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on Twitter

CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on Twitter

CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on Twitter

CLICK HERE to "Follow" AJ Waterman on Twitter

CLICK HERE to "Follow" Eric Manges on Twitter

FOX6 FUTURE FORECASTER

Lastly, FOX6 and Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing, and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you! CLICK HERE to learn more.