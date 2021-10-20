Big temperature slide, 1st frost likely by end of week

Don't get too used to the 70s and this record warm October! Cooler air finally arrives later this week and gives us our first widespread chance for frost of the season.

Friday morning, Oct. 22 low temperatures will fall into the 30s, and if winds stay calm enough frost can form on metal and low surfaces.

Temperature forecast for Friday morning, Oct. 22

Saturday morning, Oct. 23 temperatures will be just as cold and likely our whole region sees the threat for frost by the weekend. This will also be our longest stretch of cooler than average weather in months as highs struggle to get even to the mid-50s through the start of next week.

6-Day Planner between Oct. 20 and Oct. 25

Long-term temperature outlooks keep us well above average through the end of the month and the start of November. It's still possible to have a few 70s dotted in but following our climate average high, it becomes less and less likely into the new month.

On record, Milwaukee has never experienced an 80ºF day in the month of November. The latest 70ºF day was on Nov. 21 back in 1913. So it's still possible to see the 70s later this year but will less and less daylight it becomes more and more unlikely.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2