Beneficial rain totals, southeast WI overnight; dry pattern moving in

Southeast Wisconsin's rainier-than-average streak drags into the start of November with decent widespread rainfall. A majority of the accumulation came early Wednesday morning, Nov. 8 – with reports of thunder.

Radar Wednesday morning, Nov. 8

A majority of the highest rainfall totals came from Washington County with a widespread average between .25"-.50". Some areas were lucky enough to get closer to an inch all said and done.

This now puts Milwaukee well above average in terms of precipitation since the start of September. Counting Wednesdays, Nov. 8 rain in Milwaukee is almost 2" ahead of average since the beginning of meteorological fall.

This has slowly made a huge dent in the drought situation we built all spring and summer. Since October all of southeast Wisconsin has been taken out of any level of drought on the US Drought Monitor. Since January, we are now only slightly below average for total precipitation on the year at 30.69" compared to the average of 31.09" through Nov. 8.

Rain totals as of Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 8

Long term into mid-November we look to dry out and warm up. Trends from Nov. 13 through Nov. 17 keep the entire Great Lakes region drier than average. This short trend isn't likely to have any impact on drought concerns.