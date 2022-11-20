Expand / Collapse search

Autumn’s Angels Frozen Turkey Bowling Classic: Bowling for a cure

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:37PM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Autumn’s Angels Frozen Turkey Bowling Classic: Bowling for a cause

FOX6 News' Brhett Vickery is kicking off Thanksgiving with the Autumn’s Angels Frozen Turkey Bowling Classic at the Deer District.

MILWAUKEE - FOX6's Brhett Vickery is kicking off Thanksgiving with Autumn’s Angels Frozen Turkey Bowling Classic at the Deer District.

Autumn’s Angels Frozen Turkey Bowling Classic: Bowling

FOX6's Brhett Vickery tries turkey bowling for the first time.

Autumn’s Angels Frozen Turkey Bowling Classic: Mission

FOX6's Brhett Vickery talks to John about why this is important to him.

Autumn’s Angels Frozen Turkey Bowling Classic: Bowling for a cause

FOX6's Brhett Vickery finds out how fun it is to run a turkey into some bowling pins.