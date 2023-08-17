Hall of Fame NBA coach Don Nelson opens doors to Maui rental homes to help those displaced by wildfires

article

Don Nelson began coaching in the NBA in the mid-1970s and ended his career in 2010. After he stepped away from coaching, he decided to settle down in Maui.

The legendary coach and Hall of Famer is doing his part to help Maui residents impacted by the deadly wildfires.

Nelson and his wife are opening the doors to their short-term rental units in the Maui area, which can house around 24 people.

"We’re doing the best we can, but we only have space for about 24 people," Nelson told the San Francisco Chronicle Monday. "There are thousands of people homeless right now. It’s overwhelming."

Several of Nelson's investment properties were not damaged by the wildfires.

At least 99 people have been confirmed dead from the wildfires, but officials fear that number could continue to rise . Approximately 75% of the burn area still had not been searched as of Monday, Hawaii authorities said.

The tragedy is already the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

Nelson's family home is located approximately 24 miles from Lahaina, a town hit hard by the wildfires.

Other figures in sports have stepped up to help those who have been displaced by the devastating fires, including golfer Collin Morikawa, who vowed to donate $1,000 toward relief efforts for every birdie he makes during the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs .

Before Nelson transitioned to coaching, he played in the NBA 14 years, 11 of which he spent with the Boston Celtics. He also spent a couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers .

His coaching career began when he was named an assistant coach for the Bucks, before he moved into the head coaching role. He spent the majority of his head coaching career with the Warriors over two stints and also coached the Mavericks and Knicks.

His 1,335 wins are second on the NBA's all-time coaching wins list. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

Despite the recent devastation Maui has experienced, the 83-year-old Nelson said he has no plans to leave anytime soon.

"It’s the most beautiful place I’ve ever been to, and I think it’s the most beautiful place in the world," Nelson said of Maui. "I haven’t really left in eight years. Why would I? Life is so good here. … I’m not going anywhere. This is home. Right now, it needs all our help."

