Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki retirement; paperwork to pope

Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki turned 75 years old on Tuesday, March 12. By Canon Law, Listecki must submit his resignation to Pope Francis – and that is exactly what he did at Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center in St. Francis.

Canon 401 of the Code of Canon Law says the pope can accept the resignation at that time or ask Listecki to stay on until his successor is chosen.

A news release from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee says there is no set timeline for the replacement of a bishop/archbishop, but the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops website notes it is a time-consuming process, "often taking eight months or more to complete."

Archbishop Listecki’s tenure in Milwaukee began on Jan. 4, 2010. He was previously installed as bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse on March 1, 2005.

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee encompasses 10 counties in southeast Wisconsin.