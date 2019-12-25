CAIRO — It took Melania Trump's first big solo international trip for her to show a different side of herself — a playful, less serious one.And while she generously dished out warm smiles and happy waves, the first lady also used her four-nation tour of Africa to draw some firmer boundaries between her own views and those of her husband the president."I don't always agree with what he says and I tell him that," the first lady told reporters Saturday against the backdrop of the Great Sphinx before she headed back to Washington. "But I have my own voice and my own opinions and it's very important for me that I express what I feel."The U.S. first lady hopscotched across Africa without President Donald Trump, commanding a spotlight that was hers alone.

October 6, 2018