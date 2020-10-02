Expand / Collapse search

Doctors hope president's positive COVID-19 result raises awareness

MILWAUKEE - Local doctors hope President Donald Trump's positive coronavirus result will bring even more awareness about the seriousness of COVID-19. 

"I think this just reminds us that the virus doesn`t discriminate between the president and common man," said Minhaj Husain, an infectious disease physician. "For those who've had skepticism towards mitigation measures and others, they need to take a step back and realize they are at risk just like the President."

Husain hopes the diagnosis will remind people to wear a mask, be socially distant, and wash your hands. He said despite some things being politicized, this is a wake-up call.

Minhaj Husain

"It's something that we've been dealing with for many months -- and now with their positive diagnosis, it raises greater awareness that this disease is very much a real thing," Husain said. 

Husain points out President Trump so far has been asymptomatic -- and it is probable he had COVID-19 at the first presidential debate. He also said the president is at higher risk.

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump

"People like the president who are these, in their 70s, somewhat on the overweight side, are definitely at higher risk for developing a worse form of the illness," Husain said.

While Husain said there is a very high likelihood the president and first lady will recover just fine, it is just another reminder to follow the safety measures.

Local health officials do not believe the president's diagnosis will have an immediate impact on testing in Wisconsin.

