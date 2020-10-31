First lady delivers remarks in West Bend as election nears

First lady Melania Trump spoke in West Bend on Saturday, Oct. 31 as Election Day approaches.

Her visit to the Badger State follows an appearance from her husband, President Donald Trump, in Green Bay on Friday. Democratic challenger Joe Biden also campaigned in Wisconsin, holding a meeting with Democrats in Milwaukee on Friday, too.

"On Tuesday, the direction our country will take is in your hands. I ask that you join us in continuing to put America first," Trump said. "Let us continue making America great again."

The first lady discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Trump administration's response and Halloween safety guidelines, in front of the 200-plus person crowd.

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann was on hand for Saturday's event.

"I was really proud and glad to see everybody wearing face masks," Schoemann said. "Melania and her team were very adamant that everybody kept them on the whole time."

The first lady made her first solo appearance of the 2020 campaign earlier this week in Pennsylvania. She also warmed up the crowd at a Trump rally in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.

