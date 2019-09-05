LOS ANGELES -- Starbucks has announced that customers and employees will be required to wear face masks when they enter stores beginning July 15.According to an official statement by the coffee chain, the new policy will be enforced in all company-owned cafe locations in the United States.“At select locations where a local government mandate is not in place, customers that may not be wearing a facial covering will have various options to order their Starbucks, including ordering at the drive-thru, curbside pickup through the Starbucks app or placing an order for delivery through Starbucks Delivers,” read the statement.The company reiterated its commitment to playing a “constructive role” in supporting health and government officials in their attempts to stop the spread of COVID-19.The new policy comes after a few negative interactions between employees and customers over facial coverings.More than $20,000 was raised for a San Diego barista who refused to serve a customer because she was not wearing a mask.

July 9