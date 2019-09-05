Woman wants half of $100K raised for Starbucks barista after mask dispute, claims discrimination
SAN DIEGO -- More than $100,000 was raised for a Starbucks barista in late June, and now, the woman behind the viral story is claiming she deserves half.
Starbucks to require customers to wear face masks inside locations starting July 15
LOS ANGELES -- Starbucks has announced that customers and employees will be required to wear face masks when they enter stores beginning July 15.According to an official statement by the coffee chain, the new policy will be enforced in all company-owned cafe locations in the United States.“At select locations where a local government mandate is not in place, customers that may not be wearing a facial covering will have various options to order their Starbucks, including ordering at the drive-thru, curbside pickup through the Starbucks app or placing an order for delivery through Starbucks Delivers,” read the statement.The company reiterated its commitment to playing a “constructive role” in supporting health and government officials in their attempts to stop the spread of COVID-19.The new policy comes after a few negative interactions between employees and customers over facial coverings.More than $20,000 was raised for a San Diego barista who refused to serve a customer because she was not wearing a mask.
Texas Starbucks barista attacked after asking customer to wear mask
MIDLAND, Texas – A Starbucks barista in Texas was attacked after asking a customer to wear a face mask, Midland officials say.The Midland Police Department responded to an assault call Saturday morning, June 27 after an unidentified employee was punched in the face, law enforcement confirmed to FOX Business.A customer, identified by police as Darrel Anderson, entered the coffee shop on North Midland Drive Saturday morning without a face mask when a barista informed him of the company’s policy.
Starbucks latest to say it will pause social media ads
SEATTLE -- Starbucks is the latest company to say it will pause social media ads after a campaign led by civil rights organizations called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it doesn't do enough to stop racist and violent content.Starbucks said Sunday that its actions were not part of the “#StopHateforProfit” campaign, but that it is pausing its social ads while talking with civil rights organizations and its media partners about how to stop hate speech online.The coffee chain's announcement follows statements from Unilever, the European consumer-goods giant behind Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Dove soap; Coca-Cola; cellphone company Verizon and outdoors companies like Patagonia, Eddie Bauer and REI; film company Magnolia Pictures; jeans maker Levi's and dozens of smaller companies.
More than $20K raised for Starbucks employee who refused to serve customer not wearing a mask
SAN DIEGO -- More than $20,000 has been raised for a Starbucks employee in San Diego who refused to serve a customer because she wasn’t wearing a mask in accordance with local health guidelines.A GoFundMe page was created for the barista, identified as Lenin Gutierrez, after a customer posted a now-viral picture of him on Facebook wearing a mask and complaining that she wasn’t served because she wasn’t wearing one."Meet lenen from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I'm not wearing a mask.
Starbucks policy against Black Lives Matter apparel sparks backlash, new partnership
NEW YORK -- Starbucks sparked a backlash after it was revealed the company won’t allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter clothing or accessories.
Starbucks serves 1 million free coffees to frontline workers, extends offer through May 31
TAMPA, Fla. (WTVT) -- Starbucks announced Thursday that the company would be extending its current free coffee offer to front-line workers and first responders through the end of May.The promotion was originally announced on March 25, with Starbucks committing to provide free, tall coffees -- hot or iced -- to anyone identifying as police, firefighters, paramedics or health care professionals working on the front lines amid the coronavirus crisis.At the time, Starbucks scheduled the promotion to end on May 3.
Starbucks eyes store re-openings as coronavirus fight shows progress
SEATTLE -- Starbucks is exploring plans to re-open its U.S. stores after weeks of limited service due to the coronavirus pandemic.In a letter to employees on Thursday, April 16, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnsons aid the coffeehouse chain has moved to a "monitor and adapt" phase of its response to the pandemic.Federal and state authorities are conducting continued discussions about when and how to restart the nation's economy.
Starbucks giving free coffee to first responders during coronavirus pandemic
(WJW) — Starbucks is giving back during the coronavirus crisis.On Wednesday, the company announced it’s giving free coffee to front-line responders to COVID-19 until May 3.Any customer who identifies as a first responder or front-line worker supporting the healthcare system will receive a tall brewed coffee — hot or iced — at no charge.
Starbucks implementing 'to go' model amid coronavirus outbreak
SEATTLE -- Starbucks is taking precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Starbucks offering mental-health, financial resources to employees affected by coronavirus pandemic
SEATTLE -- Starbucks is trying to make sure its employees have the tools they need to cope not only with a new coronavirus but also the stress accompanying the pandemic.Workers at the coffeehouse chain will have access to mental-health resources and can be compensated for any scheduled shifts they miss because of the COVID-19 virus.Starbucks' Executive Vice President Rossann Williams wrote a letter to employees on March 11 that stated:
Starbucks expands presence in low-income communities
DETROIT — Starbucks is expanding a program that tries to help low-income communities by opening coffee shops and hiring local workers.The Seattle-based company plans to open or remodel 85 stores by 2025 in rural and urban communities across the U.S. That will bring to 100 the total number of community stores Starbucks has opened since it announced the program in 2015.
World’s largest Starbucks opening in Chicago this November
CHICAGO — Coffee lovers are in luck!
Starbucks sees no bias in 'ISIS' cup for Muslim man
A man in Islamic dress believes he faced discrimination at a Starbucks in Philadelphia, where an employee at another location last year called police on two black men, prompting nationwide racial bias training.Niquel Johnson gave his Islamic name, "Aziz" (ah-zeez), to a Starbucks barista on Aug. 25th but never heard it called out as the names of the three drinks he ordered were read instead.
Starbucks to bring back Pumpkin Spice Latte early this year, report says
CHICAGO — Pumpkin lovers rejoice!
Is print dead? Well, it is at Starbucks
NEW YORK — Newspapers at Starbucks are yesterday's news.Starbucks will quit selling The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Gannett papers like USA Today in more than 8,600 U.S. stores in September, citing "changing customer behavior." Starbucks has sold The Times since 2000 and other papers since 2010.Indeed, the smells and smears of newsprint are in decline.
Barista reportedly asks Arizona police officers to leave Starbucks after making customer ‘feel uncomfortable’
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Starbucks barista allegedly asked a group of Arizona police officers to leave the establishment because they were “making a customer feel uncomfortable.”The incident occurred at a Tempe Starbucks location July 4, KNXV reports.Six officers had reportedly paid for their drinks and were standing together inside the coffee shop when the barista approached them.He then told the group that they were making another customer uncomfortable and needed to either move out of the customer’s sight or leave.The officers chose to leave the establishment.The Tempe Officers Association released a statement to KNXV, stating they are aware this isn’t a nationwide Starbucks policy:
18 months' probation for Racine Starbucks manager accused of stealing more than $37K from chain
RACINE COUNTY -- A Starbucks manager accused of stealing more than $37,000 from the coffeehouse chain pleaded guilty to three charges Friday, June 7, and was sentenced to probation.Carlin Cook, 31, of Kenosha, entered the plea to the following misdemeanor charges:
Needle disposal boxes coming to some Starbucks
The newest amenity coming to Starbucks is a depressing one: needle disposal boxes.The company says that they will be installed at some locations because employees have found discarded bloody needles and syringes in bathrooms, USA Today reports.
Police: 'Motion-activated camera' hidden under sink in Starbucks restroom for months
MOORE, Okla. -- Police say a hidden camera was placed inside the unisex restroom at a Starbucks store in Oklahoma -- and there could be hundreds of victims.