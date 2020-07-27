As Milwaukee leaders debate response to federal agents, DA says outside help could be beneficial

MILWAUKEE -- City leaders met in a special session Monday, July 27 to discuss the deployment of federal agents in Milwaukee -- with many sharing their concerns over the potential intent behind the additional resources.City leaders were also able to ask the Milwaukee Police Department questions about the federal deployment during a virtual meeting of the Milwaukee Common Council's Public Health and Safety Committee Monday.

Police release surveillance images of man wanted for shooting death of Riverwest man

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police on Monday, July 27 released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of Bernell Trammell in Riverwest Thursday, July 23.It happened around 12:30 p.m. near Bremen and Wright.Police described the shooter as a man in his 30s, standing 6' tall, weighing 200 pounds -- last seen wearing a white and red baseball cap, a black mask covering the lower portion of his face, a black and red long sleeve shirt with white writing on the front, white or light colored pants, black socks and white shoes.