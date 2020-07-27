Chief may request help with 100+ police departments pulling out of DNC
Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is reacting to news that more than 100 departments won't be responding to the DNC, and to the 11 directives issued by the Fire and Police Commission.
As Milwaukee's 2020 homicide count nears 2019 total, groups 'out here working to turn it around'
Four shootings that left seven people hurt and one dead in four hours Tuesday are adding to a larger trend for 2020 in Milwaukee, as the homicide count nears the total for 2019.
Racine police investigating death near Douglas and North
Racine police have opened a death investigation after a victim was found dead after a "disturbance" with another person.
Have you seen him? MPD seeks man who stole from car
Milwaukee police have asked for the public's help identifying a man who stole items from a car.
Homicide investigation leads to police pursuit, crash in Milwaukee, 3 in custody
A homicide investigation on Milwaukee's north side later led to a police pursuit that ended with a crash on the city's south side.
1 dead, 7 wounded following separate shooting incidents Tuesday night in Milwaukee
'Not a patrol operation:' Up to 35 federal investigators to focus on violent crime in Milwaukee
United States Attorney Matthew Krueger Wednesday laid out the mission of up to 35 federal agents coming to Milwaukee not to get involved in any civil unrest or protest -- but to focus on violent crime.
Whitefish Bay man gets life sentence in road rage shooting of DOC sergeant teaching son to drive
A Whitefish Bay man was sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of Tracey Smith.
Officials: COVID-19 test site near Sherman and Fairmount reopens after 'active emergency'
A police emergency near Sherman and Fairmount on Milwaukee's north side temporarily closed a COVID-19 testing site.
Milwaukee man indicted for arson in 'attempt to destroy the home of innocent people' near 40th and Lloyd
A Milwaukee man was indicted by a grand jury in connection with the arson of a home near 40th Street and Lloyd Street June 23 -- amid unrest sparked by the disappearance of two teenage girls.
Concerned Riverwest shooting was ‘politically motivated,’ community calls for federal investigation
Members of Milwaukee's faith community came together to pray for justice for Bernell Trammell, fatally shot in Riverwest on July 23 in a crime some believe may have been politically motivated.
Georgia inmates praised after saving deputy's life
Inmates are praised after rescuing a deputy during a medical emergency.
With federal aid coming to Milwaukee, council votes in opposition 'to activities we are seeing in Portland'
The Milwaukee Common Council voted in opposition to tactics being used by federal agents elsewhere, with agents set to arrive in Milwaukee.
Police: 15-year-old boy among 2 hurt in separate shootings in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Monday night, July 27.
Police: 6 hurt in 5 separate shooting incidents Monday afternoon, evening
MILWAUKEE -- Six Milwaukee men were hurt in five separate shootings shortly before noon Monday, July 27.The first happened around 11:30 a.m. near 20th Street and Greenfield Avenue, where police said a 29-year-old man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
Milwaukee police on Monday, July 27 released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that happened May 5 outside Walgreens near 27th Street and North Avenue. This, as part of the department's "Community Briefings" aimed at increasing transparency. While the suspect survived, the victim did not.
As Milwaukee leaders debate response to federal agents, DA says outside help could be beneficial
MILWAUKEE -- City leaders met in a special session Monday, July 27 to discuss the deployment of federal agents in Milwaukee -- with many sharing their concerns over the potential intent behind the additional resources.City leaders were also able to ask the Milwaukee Police Department questions about the federal deployment during a virtual meeting of the Milwaukee Common Council's Public Health and Safety Committee Monday.
Police release surveillance images of man wanted for shooting death of Riverwest man
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police on Monday, July 27 released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of Bernell Trammell in Riverwest Thursday, July 23.It happened around 12:30 p.m. near Bremen and Wright.Police described the shooter as a man in his 30s, standing 6' tall, weighing 200 pounds -- last seen wearing a white and red baseball cap, a black mask covering the lower portion of his face, a black and red long sleeve shirt with white writing on the front, white or light colored pants, black socks and white shoes.
'Beyond the Call of Duty' makes a stop in Milwaukee to honor fallen officers
MILWAUKEE -- It's a one of a kind traveling exhibit that will take 68 days, go through 30 states and stop at 99 police departments for a group of people to honor 146 fallen law enforcement officers.