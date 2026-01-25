Expand / Collapse search
Packers hiring former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon as DC: sources

Published  January 25, 2026 9:36am CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers have hired former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon as the team's new defensive coordinator.

NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapaport broke the news on Sunday morning, Jan. 25.

The Arizona Cardinals fired Gannon on Jan. 5 after the team finished last in the division with a 3–14 record.

The Packers' former defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley, was recently hired as the new head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The Source: Ian Rapaport, National Insider for NFL Network, and Adam Schefter, ESPN Senior NFL Insider, broke the news Sunday morning.

