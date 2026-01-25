Packers hiring former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon as DC: sources

article

The Green Bay Packers have hired former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon as the team's new defensive coordinator.

NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapaport broke the news on Sunday morning, Jan. 25.

The Arizona Cardinals fired Gannon on Jan. 5 after the team finished last in the division with a 3–14 record.

The Packers' former defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley, was recently hired as the new head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.