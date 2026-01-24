article

Packers tackle Rasheed Walker was arrested on a gun possession charge in New York. Police said Walker presented a gun without proper credentials at LaGuardia Airport. Walker's lawyer said: "We are confident the matter will eventually be dismissed."



Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker has been arrested after police say he presented a firearm for inspection without proper credentials at LaGuardia Airport.



Port Authority police said Walker was arrested Friday morning after they responded to a request for a firearms check at LaGuardia’s Terminal C. Police said the 25-year-old had checked in at Delta and had presented a firearm for inspection without proper credentials.

Arthur Aidala, the lawyer representing Walker, said his client voluntarily disclosed an unloaded, secured firearm upon his arrival at the airport. Aidala said Walker was arrested because his license wasn’t valid in New York.

"We are confident the matter will eventually be dismissed," Aidala said via email.





The Packers’ season ended Jan. 10 with a 31-27 loss to the Chicago Bears in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.

Walker has been Green Bay’s first-team left tackle for the last three seasons and has started 48 games since the Packers selected him out of Penn State in the seventh round of the 2022 draft. Walker just completed the final year of his contract and is set to become a free agent in the offseason. He has started each of Green Bay’s four playoff games over the last three seasons.