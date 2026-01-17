article

The Brief The Packers and Matt LaFleur agreed to a contract extension, according to a report. LaFleur was named the team's 15th head coach in 2019. This season, the Packers finished 9-7-1 and lost to the Bears in the playoffs.



The Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension, according to a Saturday report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

By the numbers:

LaFleur was named the team's 15th head coach in 2019. Green Bay is 76-40-1 in the regular season but 3-6 in the playoffs under LaFleur. The Packers have made six postseason appearances in his seven seasons.

The Packers finished 9-7-1 and lost to the Chicago Bears in the NFC Wild Card round last Saturday, the final of five straight losses to end the season.

The terms of LaFleur's extension were not immediately available.

What they're saying:

LaFleur reiterated Sunday after the loss how much he wants to keep the job he’s had.

"This is one of one," he said. "I love this place."

What's next:

LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst each had one year remaining on their contracts. Team president and CEO Ed Policy said last summer he would prefer not to have his coach and GM enter the final year of their contracts without extensions, saying it "creates a lot of issues."

It's unclear where negotiations may be with Gutekunst. However, Pelissero also reported the team is expected to extend Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball.