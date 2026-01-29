Eagles hire former Packers QBs coach Sean Mannion as offensive coordinator

article

The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles hired former Packers' quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion as their new offensive coordinator. Mannion replaces Kevin Patullo, who was dismissed after the Eagles' offense slumped to 24th in the league and failed to defend their Super Bowl title. Mannion becomes the Eagles' fifth offensive coordinator in as many years.



The Philadelphia Eagles hired Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion as their offensive coordinator on Thursday, Jan. 29.

Sean Mannion to the Eagles

What we know:

Mannion replaces Kevin Patullo, who lost his job as play-caller after the Eagles' offense slumped in his lone season, and they failed to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The 33-year-old Mannion joined Green Bay as an offensive assistant in 2024 and was promoted to quarterbacks coach ahead of the 2025 season. He will be the Eagles' fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons.

What they're saying:

"My goal throughout this process was to operate with an open mind regarding the future of our offense to find the best fit for the Eagles," coach Nick Sirianni said. "Over the last few weeks, I had an opportunity to meet with a number of talented candidates and great offensive minds. I am appreciative of the time I was able to spend with each of them. Some came with years of experience running an offense and calling plays. Others were young, sharp, and dynamic coaches on the rise. I felt it was important to be patient and thorough to allow the right fit to reveal himself to us. Sean did just that."

The Eagles lost OC Kellen Moore after winning the Super Bowl in 2025 — Moore was hired as New Orleans' head coach — and turned to Patullo to maintain familiarity and continuity for quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Patullo had been the Eagles’ passing game coordinator since 2021.

But the move failed to pan out. Philadelphia finished 24th in total offense at 311.2 yards per game and 19th in scoring at 22.3 points per game.

In Sirianni's six seasons, the only offensive coordinator to last more than one year was Shane Steichen (2021-22). Since then, the Eagles have had Brian Johnson (2023), Moore and Patullo.

A former quarterback, Mannion spent nine seasons as a backup with the Rams, Vikings, and Seahawks after starring at Oregon State.