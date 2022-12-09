J. Alexander Kueng sentenced for his role in the murder of George Floyd

article

J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County Court for his role in the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

In Hennepin County District Court on Friday afternoon, Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Kueng to 42 months (3.5 years) in prison for aiding and abetting manslaughter. He was expected to be sentenced to 42 months (3.5 years) in prison for the state charge.

This sentence will run concurrently with his federal sentence. He is already serving three years in federal prison for violating Floyd's civil rights. In exchange for his guilty plea, Kueng's charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder was dropped.

As part of the plea agreement, Kueng admitted he knew the restraint of Floyd was unreasonable and created a substantial risk.

The virtual hearing was scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday but some technical difficulties led to the hearing being postponed to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Kueng appeared on the Zoom hearing wearing a facemask. He did not comment during the hearing.