Wright State tops Milwaukee 80-75

Updated December 31, 2021 9:51AM
DAYTON, Ohio - Tanner Holden had 22 points as Wright State edged past Milwaukee 80-75 on Thursday night.

Trey Calvin had 14 points for Wright State (5-7, 2-1 Horizon League). Grant Basile added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Tim Finke had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Milwaukee totaled 42 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

DeAndre Gholston scored a season-high 26 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers (3-9, 1-2). Josh Thomas added 15 points and Joey St. Pierre had 11 rebounds.

