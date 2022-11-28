World Cup, US, Iran tensions

The beautiful game could get ugly. The United States and Iran square off Tuesday at the World Cup, with the winner advancing to the knock-out stage. The geopolitical ramifications could be even greater.

On the world's biggest stage, soccer provides its own spins and drama, but when the opponents are geopolitical rivals, a normal soccer match is anything but normal.

For the last two months, the Iranian regime has met peaceful protests with force, killing hundreds and imprisoning thousands more for criticizing the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She died in custody after the country's "religious morality police" arrested her for not wearing the hijab.

"This was pretty much just like, a trigger, a spark that pretty much blew up the powder keg," said Ali Soltani, Iranian-American Community of Wisconsin spokesman.

He said the current regime is using the World Cup as a distraction from what's happening at home.

"They want to take the focus and attention from internal affairs, what's happening in Iran, to something so-called 'positive' for them," said Soltani.

Soltani says an Iranian win over the U.S. would only boost the regime, not the people they rule.

At a Monday press conference, U.S. Captain Tyler Adams voiced his support for the Iranian people.

"You say you support the Iranian people, but you're pronouncing our country's name wrong," said a reporter. "Our country is pronounced Iran, not I-ran."

"My apologies on the mispronunciation of your country," said Adams.

Jason Lopez, UW professor, said the terse exchange just comes with the territory.

"It's a great opportunity for governments and activists and political messengers to be able to say, 'This is our opportunity to make points that we've always wanted to make,'" said Lopez.