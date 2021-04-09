Wisconsin's Cole Caufield wins Hobey Baker Memorial Award

article

Wisconsin sophomore Cole Caufield was announced as the winner of the 2021 Hobey Baker Memorial Award Friday night.

The Stevens Point native led the NCAA in points this season with 30 goals and 22 assists in 31 games. He also led the nation in goals, power play points, and shots per game.

Caufield became the first player in conference history to win back-to-back scoring titles and was honored as the Big Ten’s Player of the Year and First Team all-conference.

Caufield is now with the Canadiens organization after signing a three year entry-level contract on March 27 and will make his debut with Laval Rocket tonight.