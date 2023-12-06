Wisconsin vs. Marquette Celebrity Softball Slam set for July

article

The Wisconsin vs. Marquette Celebrity Softball Slam will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The game will be held at 6 p.m. and the stadium gates open at 4:30 p.m. Celebrities and student athletes from both universities will participate in the game at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

Game ambassadors will include Chucky Hepburn, Steve Novak, Travis Diener, Brian Butch, Badgers star football incoming freshman Darrion Dupree, Marquette soccer player, Big East All Academic Team honoree Molly Keiper and Academic All Big Ten Team honoree Molly Schlosser. More participating players will be announced in the future.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The game is presented by Bank Five Nine.

"We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of the Wisconsin vs. Marquette Celebrity Softball Slam," Bank Five Nine President and CEO Tim Schneider said in a statement. "We hope fans from all across the area will come cheer on these world-class athletes right here in our hometown of Oconomowoc."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Tickets for the softball game are $66 for a premium dugout box seat (first two rows), $29 for a standard dugout box seat and $15 for a general admission grass seat. Tickets for the game are available for purchase online at dockhounds.com, by calling 262-468-7750 or in person at the DockHounds Front Office.

Organizations and alumni interested in sponsoring the game can contact WIvsMUSoftball@TEAM-LAMMI.com.