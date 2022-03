Wisconsin, Marquette in March Madness NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is set, and Milwaukee will host opening-round games. It's #6 LSU vs. #11 Iowa State, then #3 Wisconsin vs. #14 Colgate at Fiserv Forum Friday. The winners will then play Sunday.

Marquette will play North Carolina in Fort Worth, Texas.

Gonzaga received the top overall seed for the NCAA Tournament, with Arizona, Kansas and defending champion Baylor joining the Zags as No. 1s.

The March Madness bracket came out Sunday for a tournament that begins with early-round games Tuesday and concludes with the Final Four in New Orleans on April 2. The championship game is April 4.

This marks the return to the first "normal" tournament since 2019, with teams scattering to jam-packed arenas in eight cities for the first weekend, then to four different destinations for Sweet 16 before the fun ends in the Big Easy for the semifinals and title game.

The tournament was scratched in 2020 due to the then-erupting COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, all the teams played in front of limited crowds in a makeshift bubble in and around Indianapolis.

One thing that remains the same: Last year's finalists, Gonzaga and Baylor, are top seeds, with the Zags the 15-4 favorite to win it all, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.