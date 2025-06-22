Wisconsin man to go on 3K-mile journey for a cause

The Brief Dan Winkleman is riding more than 3,800 miles to raise critical funds for pancreatic cancer research. Along the way, he’ll share "Daily Awareness Drops" to spotlight facts about the disease. He is a pancreatic cancer survivor himself.



Personal experiences often create certain paths for people to follow in life.

For one Stevens Point man, it was an unexpected turn that put him on his current path.

What we know:

Surrounded by family, friends and staff at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Dan Winkleman is beginning a very long and difficult journey.

"It's a little bit unnerving," he said. "And if I was completely honest, there are times I wake up in the middle of the night going, ‘What the heck did I get myself into?’"

With his two sons right behind him, he’s riding his motorcycle from MCW to Anchorage, Alaska, a 3,800-mile trek. Andy, his oldest son, will be with him for the entire ride and was the one who created the plan from start to finish.

What they're saying:

"When he was in high school, he actually drove there. I always wanted to recreate this road trip," his son said. "I always thought it would be this ultimate road trip with my dad to retrace his steps to when he went back up there."

The ride, which they’re calling, Hope on the Road," will have many twists and turns and, most likely, other unexpected bumps in the road.

But it wouldn’t be the most difficult journey Dan endured; while in Asia doing mission work, Dan was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"I was afraid. I was scared to death," he said. "I thought I was going to die."

Immediately, his sons and daughter planned his return to the states that took the Stevens Point native to Froedtert and the MCW.

Why you should care:

The battle was difficult. But Dan persevered, overcoming obstacles and fighting his way to becoming cancer-free.

"I kind of heard this voice in my heart and in my mind. Go ahead. Ride that motorcycle all the way to Alaska for pancreas cancer research," he recalled. "I said, ‘Man, that is a great idea.'"

He’s setting the bar high for the expectations of this ride.

"With God’s help, I’m believing we’re going to raise what it takes to do a clinical trial. We’re not talking $50,000 or $100,000," Dan said. "We’re talking like, in that bigger number, like a $1.2-million."

Physically, emotionally and financially, his family, friends and the staff at MCW are with him again to help him get to the finish line.

What you can do:

For more information, the chance to donate, and to even follow the journey, visit the Hope the Road page on the Seena Magowitz Foundation website .