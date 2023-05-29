Wisconsin Lutheran softball's Sydney Vitangcol 'did every sport'

Wisconsin Lutheran High School sophomore Sydney Vitangcol grew up playing "every sport," but at some point, she realized it was time to focus on softball.

"I would say I am a pretty competitive person," said Vitangcol. "It's always what I have been doing. Even when I was, like, super young I have always wanted to win. Even if it is against boys or girls, like, I just have this thing in me that I just need to win. I still did soccer at that time. I did basketball, volleyball, cheerleading. I did the typical every sport, but when I got to 10, 11, 12 was kind of like when I was, OK, (softball) is what I want to do. I need to put more focus into this than other sports."

One of the highlights of her senior season was throwing her first perfect game and a no-hitter on her birthday, of all days!

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"I have been close a couple times, and I am just, 'It's close! It's close! Let's get there,' and that day, I was just ready to go," she said. "When I was on the mound, I felt it, and then to have a no-hitter the next day made it even more better, even on my birthday, so that was great!"

She talked with FOX6 News about her approach to pitching.

"I have talked to some of my coaches, and we have said, you aren't like, the typical tall pitcher," said Vitangcol. "We have worked to just use my strength, focusing in on that and making that the top thing of my pitching. I love to spin the ball, so I have a ton of movement pitches. I am semi-fast, but I just love to spin the ball crazy. Like, my ball just moves, and it is so fun just to see it."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Outside of softball, Vitangcol is involved in Student Council and Hope Club, a mental health group. She also helps out at her old grade school, working with youth.

She said she also loves to tell jokes, and she shared one with FOX6:

What do you call a farmer that tends chickens?

A chicken tender.