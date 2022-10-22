Wisconsin Badgers lead Purdue 21-0

article

The Wisconsin Badgers host the Purdue Boilermakers at Madison's Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.

After an overtime loss at Michigan State the previous week, the Badgers look to get back in the win column and pull to .500 on the season. The Boilermakers are 5-2 (3-1 in Big Ten), while the Badgers are 3-4 (1-3 in Big Ten).

The Badgers have defeated the Boilermakers 16 straight times. The last loss was in 2003, when the Badgers came up on the wrong end of a 26-23 score in Madison.

1ST QUARTER

The Badgers scored first. Graham Mertz and Skyler Bell connected for a 29-year-old touchdown. It was 7-0 Badgers after the extra point.

The defense got in on the action shortly thereafter. Badgers safety John Torichio intercepted a pass and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown. The Badgers led 14-0 following the extra point.

Mertz struck again before the quarter ended, finding Chimere Dike with goal to go. The Badgers then led 21-0 after the extra point.