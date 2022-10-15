Wisconsin Badgers lead Michigan State 14-7

article

The Wisconsin Badgers visit the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Oct. 15 – chasing their second win in as many games of the Jim Leonhard era.

The Badgers won Leonhard's debut as interim head coach, while the Spartans have lost four straight games.

Michigan State leads Wisconsin 30-24 in terms of all-time, head-to-head record. However, Wisconsin has won two of the last three regular-season meetings.

1ST QUARTER

The Badgers struck first. Braelon Allen's rushing touchdown at 8:01 made it 7-0 after the extra point.

The Spartans evened the score with :20 left. Former Badgers running back Jalen Berger scored a touchdown.

2ND QUARTER

The Badgers pulled back ahead at 10:21. Allen scored again for a 14-7 lead.

