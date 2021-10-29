Wind, rain plays role in level two of the FOX6 High School Blitz

Howling winds, gloomy skies and the frightening prospect of a season coming to an end.

That was the setting Friday night for the final games of October.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Wrightstown visiting Catholic Memorial.

Also in action were Saint Mary's Springs vs. Cedar Grove-Belgium, Kewaskum vs. Edgewood, Pewaukee vs. Plymouth, Port Washington vs. Whitefish Bay, Hartford vs. De Pere, Marquette vs. Bay Port, and Arrowhead vs. Mukwonago.